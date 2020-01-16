Big Brother movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Big Brother movie review live updates: The film marks Mohanlal’s third collaboration with director Siddique. Big Brother movie review live updates: The film marks Mohanlal’s third collaboration with director Siddique.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-anticipated movie Big Brother has hit the screens. It is the actor’s third collaboration with director Siddique.

Siddique’s maiden collaboration with Mohanlal was Vietnam Colony (1992), which also inspired a Tamil remake. The film about two corporate henchmen trying to evacuate a colony rife of unique characters was a laugh riot. And it is one of the biggest hits in the careers of Siddique and Mohanlal. The actor-director duo again collaborated for Ladies and Gentleman in 2013 after a gap of over 20 years. The film about a widower with serious drinking problems did not live up to the expectations of the audience like their previous venture.

Big Brother, however, is expected to give a perfect start to a new year/decade for Mohanlal and Siddique. The trailer of the movie showed Mohanlal playing the role of a self-effacing man, who seems to fear authority. For some reason, he salutes every man in uniform. But, there is more to him than what meets the eye. He is a battle-hardened veteran or at least that’s what the scars on his back wants us to believe.

Big Brother also stars Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who is making his debut in the Malayalam film industry. Actors Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, Tini Tom and Mirnaa among others form the supporting cast.