Thursday, January 16, 2020
Big Brother movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2020 8:59:11 am
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-anticipated movie Big Brother has hit the screens. It is the actor’s third collaboration with director Siddique.

Siddique’s maiden collaboration with Mohanlal was Vietnam Colony (1992), which also inspired a Tamil remake. The film about two corporate henchmen trying to evacuate a colony rife of unique characters was a laugh riot. And it is one of the biggest hits in the careers of Siddique and Mohanlal. The actor-director duo again collaborated for Ladies and Gentleman in 2013 after a gap of over 20 years. The film about a widower with serious drinking problems did not live up to the expectations of the audience like their previous venture.

Big Brother, however, is expected to give a perfect start to a new year/decade for Mohanlal and Siddique. The trailer of the movie showed Mohanlal playing the role of a self-effacing man, who seems to fear authority. For some reason, he salutes every man in uniform. But, there is more to him than what meets the eye. He is a battle-hardened veteran or at least that’s what the scars on his back wants us to believe.

Big Brother also stars Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who is making his debut in the Malayalam film industry. Actors Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, Tini Tom and Mirnaa among others form the supporting cast.

    Siddique was a mimicry artist with Kalabhavan troupe before he was spotted by director Fazil. After assisting Fazil for some time, Siddique made his directorial debut in 1989 with Ramji Rao Speaking. Over the period, he has carved a niche for himself with his style of filmmaking. Given the fact that he was a performing mimicry artiste before, comedy is a vital part of all his movies. Even the movies that deal with serious themes have managed to tickle the funny bones of the audience. And we can expect the same from his latest movie Big Brother.

