Mohanlal begins shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Valiban, see photos

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday started shooting for his much-awaited movie Malaikottai Valiban. “To all those eyes and ears for Malaikottai Vaaliban, hey, we begin today,” he tweeted while sharing a few pictures from the film’s sets.

Malaikottai Valiban is touted as a big-budget spectacle, which is mounted by filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. The movie is also said to be bigger in terms of scale and ambition. The entire film will be shot in Rajasthan.

Besides Mohanlal, the movie also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, and Danish Sait. The makers will soon reveal the full details of the star cast. The film is expected to release in cinemas this year.

Lijo Jose Pellissery is known for shooting his movies in a short time. He shot his upcoming film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty, in about 35 days. It remains to be seen how long will he take to finish Malaikottai Valiban, which is said to be the most ambitious movie in his career.

Malaikottai Valiban is expected to give the much-needed break to Mohanlal. The superstar has delivered a series of duds in the last year except for Drishyam 2.

Mohanlal also has director Jeethu Joseph’s big-budget spy thriller Ram in the pipeline. And he will soon join the sets of the sequel of Lucifer. Titled L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj will return to the helm as the film’s director.

Mohanlal is now waiting for the release of Alone, which is due in cinemas next week.