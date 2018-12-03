Mohanlal’s next is with Ramaleela director Arun Gopy

Director Arun Gopy of Ramaleela fame on Sunday announced his new project with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The filmmaker said that it was a dream come true moment for him to wield the megaphone for a film featuring the Pulimurgan star.

“Ever since our childhood, Lalettan has been one of the all-time heroes for us Malayalis. Needless to say, it is every director’s dream to work with The Complete Actor. I take this opportunity to announce my next venture, with Mohanlal Sir (sic),” he posted on his Facebook account.

Arun Gopy made his debut last year with political drama Ramaleela, which was caught in the crossfire in the wake of allegations against Dileep in the attack on a Malayalam female actor. The movie finally released amid protests and became a hit at the box office.

“It also gives me great joy to unite once again with my pillar and support Tomichayan (Tomichan Mulakuppadam). I specially thank Antony Chettan (Antony Perumbavoor) for his never-ending encouragement and backing (sic),” Arun wrote while sharing a picture of him along with Mohanlal and Tomichan.

Tomichan had bankrolled Mohanlal’s blockbuster film Pulimurugan and Ramaleela.

“This project is not complete without my close friend Noble Jacob, who I will be associating with once more,” added the director.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of Odiya, which is due in cinemas this month.