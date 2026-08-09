Mohanlal apologises after visa issue forces cancellation of Sydney show: ‘Sad situation’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday apologised to the organisers and participants of a stage show in Sydney, Australia, after he was unable to travel to the event as he did not receive a visa.

Mohanlal, in a video message recorded in Singapore, expressed his disappointment over missing the event and said he did not want to blame anyone for the situation.

The event was reportedly cancelled after Mohanlal could not travel to Sydney.

“I am speaking to you from Singapore. I don’t know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps I am the actor from India who has performed in the largest number of shows,” he said.