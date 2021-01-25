Mohanlal announces Keerthy Suresh-Tovino Thomas’ next Vaashi

Vaashi will be bankrolled by Keerthy's father G Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalaamandhir. (Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram, Keerthy Suresh/Instagram and Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced a new project, which will star Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles. The film has been titled Vaashi, which is Malayalam for stubborn.

Keerthy was quite upbeat about the announcement as she noted that this project had been in the works for about seven years.

“Introducing Vaashi,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together. Look forward to all your love & support for this movie that’s close to my heart!(sic).”

Vaashi is written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav. Vishnu, who is the son of veteran still photographer R Gopalakrishnan, is a known face among the Malayalam film audience for his roles in movies such as Theevram and Orkut Oru Ormakoot. However, his love for wielding the microphone is no secret. He earlier helmed short film For Hire. Vaashi will be his first feature film.

Judging by the poster, the film feels like a romantic drama that follows the rift in a relationship caused by the stubbornness of the lead characters. This movie also marks the maiden collaboration between Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas.

Vaashi will be bankrolled by Keerthy’s father G Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalaamandhir.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh today started shooting for her Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai. She shares screen space with Mahesh Babu in the film.

Tovino Thomas recently finished shooting for Kanekane. His next film Kala is getting ready for release.