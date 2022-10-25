scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Mohanlal announces film with Lijo Jose Pellissery

It remains to be seen whether Lijo Jose Pellissery can pull Mohanlal out of his current rut.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, MohanlalMohanlal with Lijo Jose Pellissery. (Photo: Twitter/Mohanlal)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday expressed his excitement about working with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, noting that he was ‘delighted’ to collaborate with Lijo, whose medium-budget spectacle Jallikattu was nominated as India’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards.

“I’m delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema – Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films,” tweeted Mohanlal, while sharing a few pictures from his meeting with Lijo and team.

Also Read |Kantara song Varaha Roopam copied? Thaikkudam Bridge to sue Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films over copyright infringement

It won’t be wrong to say that Mohanlal has hit a rut of sorts as his last few films have been critical and commercial disasters. After Drishyam 2, he has been struggling to strike a chord with the audience both at the cinemas and on OTT. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, 12th Man, and the recently released Monster were all dismissed by fans and critics alike. It remains to be seen whether Lijo Jose Pellissery can pull Mohanlal out of his current rut.

Lijo Jose Pellissery has already finished shooting a film with superstar Mammootty. The movie titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the screens soon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is waiting for the release of Alone. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the film is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 04:40:30 pm
Next Story

CCI has been pragmatic in levying, quantifying penalties: Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

manish malhotra diwali party
From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement