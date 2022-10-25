Mohanlal announces film with Lijo Jose Pellissery

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday expressed his excitement about working with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, noting that he was ‘delighted’ to collaborate with Lijo, whose medium-budget spectacle Jallikattu was nominated as India’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards.

“I’m delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema – Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films,” tweeted Mohanlal, while sharing a few pictures from his meeting with Lijo and team.

It won’t be wrong to say that Mohanlal has hit a rut of sorts as his last few films have been critical and commercial disasters. After Drishyam 2, he has been struggling to strike a chord with the audience both at the cinemas and on OTT. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, 12th Man, and the recently released Monster were all dismissed by fans and critics alike. It remains to be seen whether Lijo Jose Pellissery can pull Mohanlal out of his current rut.

Lijo Jose Pellissery has already finished shooting a film with superstar Mammootty. The movie titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the screens soon.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is waiting for the release of Alone. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the film is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.