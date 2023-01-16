Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Valiban to go on floors on January 18

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery recently announced that he was collaborating with Mohanlal for a film titled Malaikottai Vaaliban. Since the announcement, fans have been celebrating every tidbit about the much-anticipated movie. On Monday, production house John & Mary Creative revealed that the shooting of Malaikottai Vaaliban will start on January 18.

A post on the production house’s Instagram handle read, “Vaaliban starts his journey on the 18th …Be with us every step of the way.” Fans in the comment section of the post expressed their excitement and said that they are waiting for the movie’s release.

Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said that the shooting is set to happen in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. He wrote, “#Mohanlal all set to join the shoot of #LijoJosePellissery’s big budget #MalaikottaiValiban from January 18 in #Jaisalmer in #Rajasthan.”

Talking about Malaikottai Vaaliban, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj had earlier said in an interview, “It’s a Lijo jose Pellissery film. I know the film’s subject. I’m extremely excited to watch that film. To be frank, even though I’m a Lalettan fan, as far as that film is concerned, the fact that most excites me is that it’s a film by Lijo. That said, I think he will bring out a fresh perspective on Lalettan. It’s a very challenging film. I don’t know if you guys know this but it’s a very big film. They are going to shoot the entire movie in Rajasthan.”

Lijo Jose Pellissery is currently waiting for the theatrical release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty in the lead role.