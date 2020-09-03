Mohanlal and family attend Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter engagement, see photos

Mohanlal made his presence felt at Anisha Perumbavoor's engagement.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s close confidant Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Dr Anisha Perumbavoor got engaged to Dr Emil on Wednesday at a grand but intimate ceremony. Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra and son Pranav attended the engagement ceremony.

“I am really glad to share the happiness of My daughter’s marriage fixation..Requesting All your prayers and blessings.. (sic),” Antony wrote while sharing photos from the ceremony on his Facebook page.

Antony Perumbavoor began working for Mohanlal as his driver. Soon, he rose through the ranks and became Mohanlal’s close confidant. Over the years, he has also bankrolled many movies of Mohanlal. It is said that Antony always has a say whether or not Mohanlal should sign a movie.

Antony has also co-produced Mohanlal’s 100-crore war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The release of the Priyadarshan directorial was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

