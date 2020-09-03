scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 03, 2020
Top news

Mohanlal and family attend Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter engagement, see photos

Film producer and Mohanlal’s close confidant Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Dr Anisha Perumbavoor got engaged to Dr Emil on Wednesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Published: September 3, 2020 11:15:49 am
Antony Perumbavoor daughterMohanlal made his presence felt at Anisha Perumbavoor's engagement.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s close confidant Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Dr Anisha Perumbavoor got engaged to Dr Emil on Wednesday at a grand but intimate ceremony. Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra and son Pranav attended the engagement ceremony.

“I am really glad to share the happiness of My daughter’s marriage fixation..Requesting All your prayers and blessings.. (sic),” Antony wrote while sharing photos from the ceremony on his Facebook page.

Antony Perumbavoor began working for Mohanlal as his driver. Soon, he rose through the ranks and became Mohanlal’s close confidant. Over the years, he has also bankrolled many movies of Mohanlal. It is said that Antony always has a say whether or not Mohanlal should sign a movie.

Antony has also co-produced Mohanlal’s 100-crore war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The release of the Priyadarshan directorial was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

controversial netflix projects
Netflix’s 15 most controversial films, shows and documentaries

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement