Why Mohanlal replaced Mammootty in this cult classic: The ‘mischievous rogue’ role Sivaji Ganesan refused to touch

While Mohanlal has played a wide range of characters over the decades, earning appreciation for his ability to bring out the ethos of his roles with perfection, some of his performances have also set a benchmark for screen acting. Even as these characters are intricately crafted and well fleshed out, his portrayals of them have also significantly contributed to their iconic status. Among the many layered and complex characters that he has immortalised is Amrutham Gamaya’s (1987) Dr PK Haridas, a guilt-ridden medical practitioner who grapples to forgive himself or get over a heinous murder he committed as a student.

Helmed by Hariharan and penned by MT Vasudevan Nair, a Jnanpith-winning author and multiple National Award-winning screenwriter, Mohanlal plays three stages of Haridas’ life in Amrutham Gamaya. While one features him as a spoiled, sadistic, and notorious medical college student who kills a junior through brutal ragging, the second focuses on his life as a practising doctor, with his life slowly derailing due to the remorse of having committed the murder. The third depicts him as a middle-aged man who has somewhat pardoned himself and is caring for the family of his victim, after having received their forgiveness as well.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s favourite movie character

A very layered narrative that explores both human emotions and Kerala’s socio-political realities in tandem, Amrutham Gamaya is still regarded as one of MT’s finest screenplays. From Haridas’ guilt, depression, and substance abuse, as well as the dysfunctional relationships they cause, to the corrupt practices in the medical sector, poverty in society, and ragging in colleges, the movie addresses several themes.

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan listed it as his favourite movie character. “There are many memorable characters in Malayalam cinema. One such socially committed character is your own from the movie Amrutham Gamaya, where you played a medical student who leads a ragging incident. Later, that character strives to become a model doctor. Even though he suffers many personal losses because of it, he stands firm in his ideals,” Vijayan revealed during a conversation with Mohanlal.

How Haridas reached Mohanlal from Mammootty

Although Mohanlal’s performance did not win any awards at the time, it has earned widespread acclaim over the years, with many now citing it as one of his best to date. Interestingly, he was just 26 when he played the extremely complex character of Haridas and aced it. One could even say that Mohanlal was destined to play the role, as MT initially wanted Mammootty for it. However, it eventually went to Mohanlal, and the rest is history.

During a recent conversation with Mathrubhumi, director Hariharan himself revealed that MT initially had Mammootty in mind for the lead role. “It was I who suggested Mohanlal’s name. I felt that Mammootty’s fans might not accept him as a ‘ragger’ with a streak of mischief, playfulness, and malice. I felt the role of such a rogue would suit Lal better. Back then, Lal had the look of a relatable, mischievous boy next door. MT also easily accepted that suggestion. Even today, looking at the film, one cannot imagine anyone but Lal in that role.”

Why Sivaji Ganesan rejected Hariharan’s idea of a movie about ragging

The script for Amrutham Gamaya, as we see it today, was written in just 10 days. Although MT had written an initial version, director Hariharan had some reservations about it. He wondered, “Did the romance track (between Haridas and the victim’s sister) that cropped up in the middle dilute the emotional intensity of the story?” Considering his bond with the writer, Hariharan shared his concern with him upfront. “Tear that up. Let’s write a new one,” MT replied. “It was from that script that the movie Amrutham Gamaya, as you see it today, was born,” Hariharan added.

He got the idea for the film from a news report that appeared in a magazine: “A young Namboothiri medical student dies of cardiac arrest triggered by brutal ragging in the college hostel.” Hariharan, nonetheless, stated that he had the thought of making a film based on ragging in colleges since the 1970s. In fact, he even tried to make one when he received an offer to collaborate with Tamil legend Sivaji Ganesan. However, Sivaji dissuaded Hariharan from the venture. “Sivaji Sir felt that ragging students’ right. He believed that taking a stand against ragging would not go down well with his young fans. That’s why that project had to be abandoned,” Hariharan added. Besides Mohanlal, Amrutham Gamaya also featured Thilakan, Geetha, Parvathy Jayaram, and Vineeth in key roles.