AMMA leadership will look into grievances against the reinstatement of Dileep: Mohanlal

AMMA row: Mohanlal has finally broken his silence over the Dileep controversy. AMMA row: Mohanlal has finally broken his silence over the Dileep controversy.

Reacting to the widespread criticism over the move to take actor Dileep, who has been charged in a case related to the sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, back in the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), its president Mohanlal on Saturday said the film body was willing to hear the other side and consider their grievances.

Mohanlal, in a statement released from London, said the move to bring Dileep back into the body was unanimous and the AMMA leadership just stood with what the general body wanted. “We wholeheartedly accept the criticism being raised against the move. Some members who were not part of the annual general body meeting have announced their intention to leave the association. The AMMA leadership is willing to look at the sentiments behind this move,” he said in the letter. However, Mohanlal said it was better to ignore those who were hellbent on maligning the organisation from outside.

Read this news in Malayalam

He reminded that the actors’ body has stood behind the AMMA member who was attacked last year and continues to support her.

Also Read: Three questions to AMMA, which seems to be searching for its moral compass

Three days after AMMA decided to reinstate membership of Dileep, four women members, including the victim, had quit the body. Besides the victim, the others who quit are Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan. All four are also members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), formed last year in response to the attack. Members of the body had kept away from Sunday’s meeting of the association. In a statement issued later, it termed the move “misogynistic” and sought to know what new circumstances had led to Dileep’s readmission.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd