Mohanlal’s Aaraattu gets a release date

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced that his upcoming film Aaraattu will open in cinemas across the world on February 18. The announcement comes days after Covid-19 cases dropped in Kerala. And the audience in the state despite the third wave reacted very positively to Mohanlal’s son Pranav’s campus-romance Hridayam.

Hridayam, written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, became a hit at the box office despite the 50 per cent cap on occupancy and the shut down of theatres on the government’s order in some districts in the state.

Buoyed by the audience’s response, Malayalam filmmakers are going ahead with the theatrical release of a long list of pending movies. After Aaraattu, Shane Nigam’s Veyil and Tovino Thomas’ Naaradan will hit the screens on February 25 and March 3, respectively.

Aaraattu is directed by B Unnikrishnan, who earlier helmed Mohanlal films like Mr Fraud and Villian. The movie is written by screenwriter Udaykrishna, who wrote one of Mohanlal’s biggest box office hits, Pulimurugan.

#Aaraattu is all set to hit the theatres worldwide from February 18, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Md0A7mAuad — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 7, 2022

The trailer of Aaraattu promised an unapologetic, old-school hero-worshipping movie. 61-year-old Mohanlal, looking half his age, could be seen doing some gravity-defying stunts and delivering over-the-top rhyming punchlines. “I’m not a monster. I’m sinister,” tells Mohanlal in the trailer.

Judging by the trailer, Unnikrishnan has pulled no punches when it comes to exploiting all the tropes of the over-the-top action movie genre. Perhaps, to make it more appealing to audiences across south India, we also hear punchlines spoken in Kannada and Telugu languages.

Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty.