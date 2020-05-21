Mohanlal turns 60: Prithviraj, Shwetha Menon, Radikaa Sarathkumar and others wish Lalettan

Mohanlal will be seen next in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. (Photo: Mohanlal/Twitter) Mohanlal will be seen next in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. (Photo: Mohanlal/Twitter)

Mohanlal celebrates his 60th birthday today. Fondly known as Lalettan among his fans, Mohanlal has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades.

Mohanlal’s fans are waiting for his upcoming films that will hopefully hit theaters after the coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited films include Priyardarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram and his own directorial debut Barroz.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was originally scheduled to release in March 2020, but due to cinema halls being shut nationwide following the coronavirus outbreak, the film’s release was inevitably postponed.

Not just films, Mohanlal is loved for his television appearance as well. The Drishyam actor is loved for his weekly appearances in Bigg Boss Malayalam. This year though, the journey of the show had to be cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohanlal went inside the house to inform the contestants about the pandemic and had to temporarily call off the reality show.

On the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday today, the who’s who of the Indian film industry has taken to social media to wish the versatile actor.