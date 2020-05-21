On Mohanlal’s 60th birthday, Mammootty gets nostalgic

Mammootty and Mohanlal have been friends for more than three decades. (Photo: Mammootty/Facebook) Mammootty and Mohanlal have been friends for more than three decades. (Photo: Mammootty/Facebook)

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Thursday shared a special message for his friend and colleague Mohanlal, who turned a year older today. He got nostalgic about his over 30-year-long friendship with the 60-year-old star.

Mammootty said that it means a lot when Mohanlal calls him ‘Ichakka’, which means big brother. “When others call me Ichakka, I don’t feel happy as much as I feel when Mohanlal calls me that. It feels something special. It feels like he’s one of my own brothers,” he said.

It is worth noting that the films of Mammootty and Mohanlal have clashed at the box office many times. But, that competition has never affected their friendship. “Like college students, we use to hang out and party, but we got serious when it came to our trade. Like the students who study only when the exams are around the corner. Mostly we managed to score good marks, and that’s why we have respect and love of so many people,” he added.

Mammootty reminisced his personal journey with Mohanlal. “Lal took part in the wedding of my children as a family member. He bought Appu (Pranav) to my house to get my blessings before introducing him in cinema,” he said, adding that together they shared many unforgettable memories.

The actor also wished to continue his journey with Mohanlal and said their friendship should set an example for young actors.

