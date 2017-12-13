Odiyan teaser: Mohanlal’s new look is absolutely stunning

The teaser of Mohanlal’s Odiyan is out. The teaser of Mohanlal’s Odiyan is out.

A new teaser of Mohanlal’s much-awaited Odiyan is out and we are amazed. When the project was first announced, a sketch of Mohanlal’s proposed look was released. In a much younger, toned avatar, Mohanlal as Odiyan raised a lot of skepticism as to whether the actor would be able to pull off the look. But he is a superstar for a reason. The new teaser shows a slimmer, much younger and a formidable Mohanlal, silencing all critics in one shot. Not just Manickam, it looks like Lalettan has travelled back in time. It is tough to not be excited when Lalettan says, “Ini aanu kali!” (The game is about to begin).

Mohanlal has reportedly lost 18 kgs after being on a strict weight loss regime for about 51 days. The crew will now begin shooting the portions of younger Odiyan Manikam. He achieved his fitness goal with the help of a team of fitness experts comprising masseurs, yoga masters and dermatologists from France.

One of the most awaited projects of Mohanlal, Odiyan is said to be a high-octane action flick which will be in the list of superhero movies. As a man with immense athletic power, Odiyan’s action sequences are said to be highlight of the film, director Va. Shrikumar Menon had said earlier. The film also features Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj and Narein among others.

After wrapping up Odiyan, Shrikumar will start working on his second mega-project, titled The Mahabharata/ Randamoozham. The Rs 1000-crore film will have Mohanlal playing the lead role of Bheema.

