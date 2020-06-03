Miya George gets engaged to Ashwin Philip

Miya Goerge and Ashwin Philip will, reportedly, tie the knot in September. (Photo: Miya George/Instagram) Miya Goerge and Ashwin Philip will, reportedly, tie the knot in September. (Photo: Miya George/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Miya George, popular for her role in films like Driving License, Red Wine, Memories and Vishudhan among more, got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip on June 2.

The ceremony took place in Kottayam, Kerala with only a few family members in attendance.

Even before the actor could make an official announcement about her engagement, her fans started sharing pictures from the ceremony on social media. Later, Miya George took to Instagram to thank everyone for their love and blessings, and also shared a photo from the ceremony. “Thanks for all the Love & prayers ” Miya captioned the photo.

Miya and Ashwin will, reportedly, tie the knot in September.

On the work front, Miya George will next be seen in Tamil film Cobra, starring Vikram in the lead role. Helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the movie also stars director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony. She has also finished work on her next Malayalam film Kanmanilla, where she will be seen in the role of a cop.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd