Minnal Murali trailer: Tovino Thomas’ superhero avatar draws inspiration from DC hero and MCU’s humour

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer of its latest Malayalam offering Minnal Murali, which stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The superhero movie takes after the DC comic hero The Flash.

We meet Murali, a happy-go-lucky guy with seemingly no big aim or ideals in life. One day he’s struck by lightning. Instead of suffering serious damage to his body or dying, he survives without so much as a scratch. And later, he discovers that the lighting has infused him with some superhuman abilities.

So begins Murali’s experiments to test his superhuman abilities. His superpower is he can run very fast, jump from great heights and punch through a wall. And he enlists the assistance of his nephew, a kid with a lot of DC comic books, to get a grip of his superhero predicament. Did somebody say Shazam?

And when Murali becomes Minnal Murali, the law enforcement labels him as an outlaw and dedicates their resources to nab him. The trailer promises an action-comedy, with a lot of gag and subversive humour on the lines of Marvel movies.

Minnal Murali will directly premiere on Netflix on December 24.

The theatrical release of Minnal Murali was delayed by over a year owing to the pandemic. With no respite from the virus, and the government’s restrictions on the occupancy in theatres, the filmmakers were forced to choose the OTT route for the film.

Director Basil Joseph of Godha fame has helmed Minnal Murali from a script written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. The film also stars Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan and Guru Somasundaram.