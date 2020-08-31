Minnal Murali teaser: Tovino Thomas plays the fastest man alive

Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph.

The teaser of Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali was released by celebrities across India on Monday, coinciding with the celebration of Onam festival. Director Basil Joseph’s superhero takes after DC’s Flash, who claims in the comic books that he is the fastest man alive. Minnal Murali’s superpower is that he runs fast and he seems to be using his superhuman strength to further his self-interest.

Minnal Murali is wanted by cops for robbing a co-operative bank in a village. We even get a glimpse of Murali’s superpowers. At the end of the teaser, there is also a scene in the cafeteria, which feels like a variation of the cafeteria scene in 2002’s Spider-Man, where Peter Parker discovers his heightened reflexes.

The film will also be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. “Malayalam cinema’s first superhero makes a magnum opus entry,” tweeted Abhishek Bachchan, while sharing the Hindi teaser of the movie.

Watch Hindi teaser of Minal Murali

Minnal Murali also stars Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan.

The production of Minnal Murali is in its last leg. The movie recently made headlines when members of a right-wing group destroyed the sets that were built to shoot the climax scene.

