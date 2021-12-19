scorecardresearch
Minnal Murali new video: Tovino Thomas’ superhero tests his abilities against the Great Khali. Watch

Minnal Murali's new clip shows Minnal Murali juxtaposing his newfound powers with the famous wrestler The Great Khali with the help of his nephew. The scene has a very Shazam-like feel with a fun montage set to peppy music.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 19, 2021 12:53:30 pm
Minnal Murali, tovino thomas, tovino thomas Minnal MuraliMinnal Murali will premiere on Netflix on December 24. (Photo: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

A new clip from the much-awaited Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali is here. The film, directed by Basil Joseph, stars Tovino Thomas as a tailor called Jaison or Minnal Murali who gains superpower after being struck by lightning.

His superpowers, judging from the trailer, appear to be super strength, super speed and ability to jump long distances.

The clip shows Minnal Murali juxtaposing his newfound powers with the famous wrestler The Great Khali with the help of his nephew. The scene has a very Shazam-like feel with a fun montage set to peppy music.

There also appears to be a judge, who takes notes as he witnesses Minnal Murali’s powers being demonstrated.

Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew have penned the script. Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan and Guru Somasundaram also star.

The film’s production has been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic several times and was delayed by a year. It was originally going to be a theatrical release, but was then sent to streaming.

Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

