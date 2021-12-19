Minnal Murali new video: Tovino Thomas’ superhero tests his abilities against the Great Khali. Watch

A new clip from the much-awaited Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali is here. The film, directed by Basil Joseph, stars Tovino Thomas as a tailor called Jaison or Minnal Murali who gains superpower after being struck by lightning.

His superpowers, judging from the trailer, appear to be super strength, super speed and ability to jump long distances.

The clip shows Minnal Murali juxtaposing his newfound powers with the famous wrestler The Great Khali with the help of his nephew. The scene has a very Shazam-like feel with a fun montage set to peppy music.

There also appears to be a judge, who takes notes as he witnesses Minnal Murali’s powers being demonstrated.

Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew have penned the script. Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh, Bijukuttan and Guru Somasundaram also star.

The film’s production has been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic several times and was delayed by a year. It was originally going to be a theatrical release, but was then sent to streaming.

Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix on December 24.