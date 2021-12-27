scorecardresearch
Minnal Murali is learning to fly: Watch Tovino Thomas ace a new workout move

Tovino Thomas is flying high after the success of his latest Netflix release, Minnal Murali.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 9:27:26 pm
tovino thomasTovino Thomas seems to be prepping hard for Minnal Murali 2. (Photo: Tovino/Instagram)

After the success of his latest release Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas is flying high, and we mean that literally.

Tovino on Monday took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself working out in the gym, only that his version of working out appears like he is learning how to fly!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Caught mid-air as he does a push up, Tovino shared the clip with a caption that read, “Flying lessons 101. Murali learning some new moves for next mission! @alithefitnesscoach.”

The post was showered with love, with a lot of people commenting on it with hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas’ superhero movie is continuing to win over the audience with its smart and engaging storytelling. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars and wrote, “All hail Minnal Murali, home grown superhero, saviour of the distressed, all-round good guy. I’ve just finished watching Basil Joseph’s crackling yarn featuring Jasion (Tovino Thomas) and his worthy antagonist Selvan (Guru Somasundaram), laced with twists and turns and some spectacular set-pieces, and I can’t stop smiling.”

Minnal Murali is streaming on Netflix.

