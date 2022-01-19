Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas says Hrithik Roshan is ‘proper superhero material from India’

Actor Tovino Thomas is basking in the success of his recent Netflix superhero film Minnal Murali. While fans are heralding the arrival of a homegrown superhero that they can be proud of, the actor said that for him, nobody embodies the title better than Hrithik Roshan. “Whenever I hear the word ‘superhero’, I think Hrithik Roshan is the proper superhero material from India. He looks like a superhero. Greek God,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

However, he also mentioned that while he likes Krrish, his favourite Indian superhero film has to be Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Mr India.

This is not the first time that Tovino has expressed his love for Hrithik. In 2020, Hrithik shared a tweet and introduced ‘fastest superhero’ Minnal Murali to the world. “And that’s India’s iconic superhero KRRISH wishing the new entrant Minnal Murali to the superhero arena!” Tovino Thomas had replied to the tweet, “Thank you sir.”

The Malayalam star, who made his debut in 2012 with Prabhuvinte Makkal, has been receiving immense praise for his performance in the film, directed by Basil Joseph. Previously, he has garnered appreciation for his work in films such as 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Uyare and Mayaanadhi, among others.

In a recent interview, he spoke about being open to the idea of venturing into new territories, including Hindi cinema. “Bollywood industry is blessed with amazing filmmakers but the character should demand an actor like me only then I will do it,” Thomas told PTI. He will be seen next in Naaradan, Thallumala and Anweshippin Kandethum.