Minnal Murali 2 on the cards, hint Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is basking in the success of his latest movie Minnal Murali. The Netflix film has garnered unanimous praise for being a feel-good, grounded and engrossing superhero movie.

Earlier, in an interview, Tovino revealed that the sequel to Minnal Murali would depend on the kind of response that the superhero film generates. “It all depends on the response and feedback we get for Minnal Murali, and then we will plan for a sequel, but we would love to do it though,” director Basil Joseph told India Today, adding that there is an idea for the follow-up film already in place.

Also Read | Minnal Murali: The best superhero movie of the year could teach Marvel how to solve its villain problem

During an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com earlier, Basil had explained how he designed a vesti-clad superhero, rooted in Kerala’s lifestyle and culture. “We can’t just make a movie for the genre’s sake. It’s not like since we’re doing a superhero movie, we should have all the flashy VFX and action sequences. We had budget restrictions, which translate into technical restrictions. Yes, we have good technicians. And for a Malayalam film, this has a big budget. There will be a comparison to international superhero movies, so we had to make sure first we have a good script. The story should have a strong base emotionally and be relatable to the audience. And on top of that, we had to make sure that the action sequences and VFX convincingly gel with the basic screenplay. What we thought is even without the superhero element, the film should work.”

Besides Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram, who plays the supervillain.