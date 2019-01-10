Mikhael teaser: Nivin Pauly is not a ‘chocolate hero’ anymore

The action-packed teaser of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Mikhael was released on Wednesday. The teaser pits Nivin Pauly’s Dr. John Mikhael and Unni Mukundan’s Marco Jr. against each other. We don’t know what is the enmity between the two beard-sporting, tobacco smoking fellows who seem to be pursuing each other with a vengeance.

“Death is the penalty for sin,” Mikhael quotes a line from the Bible while vowing not to pardon those who sinned against him. It’s clear that it’s a revenge drama.

One thing that stands out in the teaser of Mikhael is how Nivin Pauly is shedding his ‘chocolate hero’ image one film at a time. He made a strong base as one of the most bankable Malayalam actors by starring in romantic and comedy movies. Going by his recent choice of films, he is making a conscious effort to redefine his onscreen persona.

His last film was Kayamkulam Kochunni, a period film, in which he played an outlaw. In Mikhael, he plays a doctor who wants to kill. He will be seen in a tough avatar in his upcoming film Moothon too.

Mikhael also stars Manjima Mohan, Sudev Nair, Babu Antony, Siddique and Suraj Venjaramood among others. The film is written and directed by Haneef Adeni of The Great Father fame.