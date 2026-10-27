MGR arranged their wedding, but astrologer’s warning forced Nalini, Ramarajan to part ways

The film industry and its celebrities are infamous for their superstitions. From name changes based on numerology to film choices influenced by astrologers’ predictions, stories of movie stars’ superstitions are widely known. But nothing compares to the story of veteran actor Nalini, who reportedly parted ways with her husband, actor-director Ramarajan, after more than a decade of marriage following an astrologer’s premonition.

Born as the second of eight children to Tamil choreographer Vaikom Moorthy and dancer Prema, Nalini stopped her studies in the seventh grade. She subsequently stepped into the field of arts and made her film debut at 16, playing a small role in director P Chandrakumar’s Ithile Vannavar, starring Madhu, Sheela, Sukumaran, and MG Soman in key roles.

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Early debut and overcoming ‘unlucky’ tag

She soon made her Tamil cinema debut as well. It was in Idavela (1982) that Nalini played a female lead character for the first time. She subsequently appeared in director KG George’s Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983) and the Prem Nazir-headlined Oru Madapravinte Katha (1983).

However, none of these films found success at the box office. Given the film industry’s highly superstitious nature, she was quickly labelled “unlucky,” and the number of opportunities coming her way started to decline. Fortunately, T Rajendar’s Uyirullavarai Usha (1983) offered her a breakthrough, and she quickly rose to fame across South India, paving the way for her appearances in Telugu and Kannada movies as well.

Actor Nalini (R) with her co-star Pallavi in Thaye Neeye Thunai. (Express archive photo) Actor Nalini (R) with her co-star Pallavi in Thaye Neeye Thunai. (Express archive photo)

Nalini subsequently played Mammootty‘s heroine in Snehamulla Simham (1986) and the female lead in Mohanlal’s Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar (1987). She also essayed notable roles in movies such as Aavanazhi (1986), Vartha (1986), Yaar (1985), Santhosha Kanavukal (1985), Geethanjali (1985), and December Pookkal (1986), among others. At one point, Nalini had as many as 24 releases in a single year.

Nalini’s marriage to Ramarajan

At the peak of her career, Nalini eloped with up-and-coming actor Ramarajan, and they married in 1987. Her mother and brothers were reportedly against their relationship. However, Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) offered them refuge and facilitated their marriage. MGR’s frequent collaborator and actor J Jayalalithaa, who later became the Tamil Chief Minister, was also very fond of Ramarajan. He later joined her All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and even became a Lok Sabha MP.

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After marriage, Nalini bid adieu to cinema, and the couple eventually became parents to two children. However, 12 years after their marriage, Nalini and Ramarajan decided to separate. Although separations and divorces were not new in Tinseltown, theirs shocked the industry, especially because of the reason behind it.

The astrologer’s ‘warning’

Apparently, both Nalini and Ramarajan believed strongly in astrology, and a prediction from an astrologer led to their separation. The astrologer allegedly warned them that if they remained together, either Ramarajan or their children would die. Consequently, they felt they had no choice but to live apart.

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Thus, they parted ways, and their children have been living with Nalini since then. Subsequently, she made a comeback to cinema and appeared in movies such as Ravanaprabhu (2001), Jayam (2003), Sukran (2005), Thillalangadi (2010), Singam 3 (2017), Sathya (2017), Aranmanai 3 (2021), and Youth (2026).

Both Nalini and Ramarajan remain unmarried to this day. Although they separated over 25 years ago, Nalini reportedly revealed during a recent interview that they still harbour love for each other. “Even though we live apart, I still love him,” she apparently said.

Disclaimer: This article mentions a personal separation influenced by an astrologer’s premonition regarding potential harm, but it does not constitute health, safety, or life guidance; readers should approach astrology narratives as subjective stories rather than actionable advice.