Meri Awas Suno review: Jayasurya’s powerful performance saves a predictable storyline

Director Prajesh Sen and Jaysurya have collaborated on films such as Captain and Vellam in the past, which banked on power-packed performances. Meri Awas Suno follows a similar path where the viewers understand where the movie is heading once the central conflict is revealed. The only saving grace is the protagonist’s performance.

The movie follows the life of RJ Shankar (played by Jayasurya) who believes that his voice is his identity. He hosts the prime-time show in his radio station and has an impressive fan following for his philosophical perspective on life, which he shares with his audience. In the first half of the movie, we meet Shankar and his family, consisting of his wife and a son. Everything is fine in Shankar’s life when he loses his voice all of a sudden due to his chain-smoking. The rest of the film shows his mental conflict and his gritty struggle to regain his voice. This is when Reshmi (played by Manju Warrier), a speech therapist, enters his life. A carefree and energetic person who is always positive about life, Reshmi helps Shanker to regain his voice.

However, the film starts dragging in the second half of the movie. Jayasurya’s powerful performance as RJ Shankar — his frustrations, emotional struggle, and fight to regain his voice — forms the film’s crux. The limited scope of the plot is elevated by Jayasurya’s performance, but even that cannot justify the movie’s length for such a lean story line.

Some of the scenes in the movie felt similar to those of Captain, where Jayasurya’s character Sathyan is shown helpless yet determined to get back to playing football. The only difference here is Shankar here is trying hard to regain his voice. The bulging of veins in the forehead, the worry in his eyes — everything reminds you of Sathayn from Captain.

The dialogues of the films, which should have been life-affirming and positive, lack depth and insight. Whether it’s RJ Shankar’s radio show at the beginning of the movie or Reshmi’s pep talk in the later part of the movie, the dialogue never lifts off the ground. The narrative is predictable and boring.

Manju Warrier again plays a bubbly, positive character, which is hardly a challenge to an actor of her calibre. M Jayachandran’s melodies go well with the mood of the movie, but the film itself feels stretched at two hours.