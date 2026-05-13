‘Wasted 17 years on three stupid marriages’: Meera Vasudevan on regaining control of life

The impact of cinema is such that one solid performance or a notable appearance in one great movie is enough to imprint an actor’s face in the minds of the masses forever. Even after many decades, the audience will still remember these artistes and their work in those projects. Meera Vasudevan is a fine example of this. Although she has done quite a few movies since then, Meera is still remembered for her performance in director Blessy’s Thanmathra (2005).

Revolving around a man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and its effects on him and his family, Thanmathra starred Mohanlal and Meera in the lead roles. One of the most acclaimed tearjerkers in 21st-century Malayalam cinema, the tragic drama and her portrayal of Lekha Ramesan in it earned her widespread fame.

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‘Wasted so much time on people who never respected me’

Although she couldn’t capitalise on the acclaim going forward and soar as a formidable thespian, the Mumbai-born actor is still active in Malayalam show business, appearing in movies and soap operas. While she has been on a consistent professional journey, her personal life hasn’t been as colourful, marked by three failed marriages. Yet Meera hasn’t let those setbacks slow her down and is marching ahead at full throttle.

Nonetheless, she has one regret in life — that she wasted close to two decades on regretful marriages. “I often tell my son… I wasted 17 years of my life on three stupid marriages. I could have achieved so much during that time by working intelligently. I could have focused on things I love such as cinema, fitness, or building a great social circle for myself,” she shared during a conversation with Dhanya Varma.

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Meera added, “I could have done so much more with my life, but I couldn’t. I could have spent a lot of time with my father, mother, and sister. Instead, I wasted that time on others… I wasted so much time in relationships with people who never really took me seriously or respected me.”

Meera Vasudevan’s three failed marriages

Meera Vasudevan married Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005, but they parted ways in July 2010. She then tied the knot with Malayalam actor John Kokken in 2012, with whom she has a son. They separated in 2016. Subsequently, she married cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in May 2024, but they called it quits in August 2025.

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“I have made mistakes, and I have nothing to hide. Now, I need to move forward with my life. I am currently very busy with my career and very happy in life. I am in a very beautiful phase in my life right now,” she told Movie World Media earlier this year. Meera added, “We attain clarity in life through experiences. If we aren’t comfortable in our own space, we end up seeking validation from others. When that happens, what others say starts becoming our ‘truth.’ That doesn’t mean we should hurt anyone, but we must learn from our experiences and grow.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses emotional life transitions and the cinematic portrayal of medical conditions like Alzheimer’s disease for educational and storytelling purposes. It is intended for informational use and does not constitute professional psychological, legal, or medical advice. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or seeking support regarding personal hardships, pleacounsellorse consult a qualified professional or reach out to a certified counselor.