Meera Vasudevan opens up about life after third divorce: ‘I have made mistakes, have nothing to hide’

Although Meera Vasudevan has appeared in several movies since then, she is still most known for her tear-jerking performance in director Blessy’s Thanmathra, alongside Mohanlal. As the wife of a man grappling with Alzheimer’s disease, she delivered an unforgettable portrayal that etched her face into the hearts of Malayalees.

While her first role was in the Hindi film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula (2003), the Telugu movie Golmaal (2003) was the Mumbai-born actor’s first release. She subsequently acted in the Tamil movie Unnai Charanadaindhen, after which Meera bagged Thanmathra. Despite not being a Keralite, Malayalam cinema gave wings to her acting dreams, and in the past few years, she has mostly done only Malayalam films and television serials, cementing her position here.

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However, her personal life hasn’t been as colourful as her professional journey, as she has faced three failed marriages. Nonetheless, Meera is extremely proud of herself for the decisions she has made and is currently content emotionally. In a recent interview, she opened up about her life post her third divorce, stating that she is in a very stable place now.

Mentioning that she announced her divorce through social media to prevent the spread of misinformation and avoid misunderstandings, Meera Vasudevan

expressed that negativity about her doesn’t affect her anymore. “I had already accepted that these things would happen. I have made mistakes, and I have nothing to hide. Now, I need to move forward with my life. I am currently very busy with my career and very happy in life. I am in a very beautiful phase in my life right now,” she told Movie World Media.

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Meera continued, “We attain clarity in life through experiences. If we aren’t comfortable in our own space, we end up seeking validation from others. When that happens, what others say starts becoming our ‘truth.’ That doesn’t mean we should hurt anyone, but we must learn from our experiences and grow.”

‘I rely on guidance of my father, mother, and my son’

The actor further revealed that she shares a close bond with her family, particularly her son. “Even now, I rely on the guidance of my father, mother, and my son. Children are very intelligent; sometimes, after listening to our conversations, my son would come up with solutions. I am happy with my family. I am in a very stable place now, and my career is at a good stage.”

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Meera Vasudevan first married Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005, but they divorced in July 2010. In 2012, she married Malayalam actor John Kokken, with whom she shares her son. They parted ways in 2016. Subsequently, she tied the knot with cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in May 2024, but they called it quits in August 2025.

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This article touches on themes of personal transitions and emotional well-being following significant life changes. While these reflections are shared for informational and storytelling purposes, they do not constitute professional psychological or relationship advice. If you are experiencing emotional distress or navigating difficult life circumstances, please consider reaching out to a qualified counselor or mental health professional.