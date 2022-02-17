Meera Jasmine returns to acting with Sathyan Anthikkad’s Makal

After a long break, Meera Jasmine is returning to acting with Sathyan Anthikkad’s film, Makal. Sathyan wrote a heartfelt note on his Facebook account announcing his new project with Jayaram and Meera Jasmine in lead role.

Sharing the poster of the movie, Sathyan confirmed that Makal is gearing up for release, and mentioned how life is slowly limping back to normal after the pandemic. “Makal is getting ready. Our lives are getting back to normal as the Covid pandemic has started to recede. We now have the liberty to take our friend to a coffee shop, have a cup of coffee and chat. Theatres are open again.”

He added, “We feel like watching a movie only if we watch it with our friends and family in a theatre. Makal waited for that. While watching this movi,e you may feel it’s the story of someone among us. But, like Sreenivasan says in Vadakkunokki Yanthram; it’s not coincidence, but it’s deliberate. Makal is formed from the life experiences of you and I,” wrote Sathyan in his Facebook page, unveiling the first look poster of Makal. The director also confirmed that the movie will be releasing in few weeks time. He also wished Meera Jasmine on her return to acting.



Makal will be Sathyan and Meera’s fifth collaboration. Meera has earlier worked in Sathyan movies including Achuvinte Amma, Rasathantram, Vinodayatra and Innathe Chintha Vishayam. Meera Jasmine had hinted about returning to Malayalam cinema, when she started an Instagram account and posted a still from the movie ‘Makal’ earlier last month.

Meera last acted in the Abdrid Shine movie Poomaram starring Kalidas Jayaram in 2018, where she plays herself.

She won the National aAward for Best actress in 2004 for her role in the movie Padam Onnu: Oru Vilapam directed by TV Chandran. She has also won two Kerala state awards and one the Tamil Nadu State award.