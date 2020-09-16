Meena joins the sets of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2

Meena and Mohanlal had shared screen space in Drishyam as well. (Photo: Twitter/mohanlal, Instagram/mohanlal)

Actor Meena turned a year older today. And she is celebrating her birthday by joining the sets of her upcoming movie Drishyam 2. Her co-star Mohanlal on Wednesday tweeted, “Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2 (sic).”

Meena will be reprising her role as Rani George, wife of Mohanlal’s Georgekutty. The 2013 crime-thriller, which was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, ended with Georgekutty outsmarting the criminal law system to keep his family from going to jail. Georgekutty’s daughter Anju kills the son of a top cop in her defense and Rani helps her bury his dead body. However, it is Georgekutty who takes over the responsibility to spin an elaborate cover-up that makes the fool out of investigating officers. And as things ended, we know that the police department hates Georgekutty for that.

Will Jeethu Joseph bring all the skeletons out of the closet in the sequel? We will have to wait and watch.

Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2#HappyBirthdayMeena pic.twitter.com/SBrQnEe1Dx — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 16, 2020

The filmmakers have followed strict Covid-19 safety guidelines to create a safe work environment. It is said that all cast and crew members were tested for Covid and are not allowed to go outside the shooting location until the completion of the production.

