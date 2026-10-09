Mathew Thomas steps into mass entertainer space with Udumbanchola Vision, watch trailer

The trailer of Malayalam film Udumbanchola Vision was released on Friday. Directed by Salaam Bukhari, the movie stars Mathew Thomas, Sreenath Bhasi, Milind Soman, Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Ashokan, Baburaj, and Sudev Nair, among others.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of news production, exploring how narratives are shaped and what unfolds behind the headlines. It also features a line comparing news to a fly caught in a spider’s web, suggesting how stories can become entangled in a larger network of vested interests. Blending mass-entertainer elements with a story centred on the workings of the media, Udumbanchola Vision promises a different cinematic experience for Malayalam audiences.