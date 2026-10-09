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Mathew Thomas steps into mass entertainer space with Udumbanchola Vision, watch trailer
Udumbanchola Vision stars Mathew Thomas, Sreenath Bhasi, Milind Soman, Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Ashokan, Baburaj, and Sudev Nair, among others.
The trailer of Malayalam film Udumbanchola Vision was released on Friday. Directed by Salaam Bukhari, the movie stars Mathew Thomas, Sreenath Bhasi, Milind Soman, Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Ashokan, Baburaj, and Sudev Nair, among others.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of news production, exploring how narratives are shaped and what unfolds behind the headlines. It also features a line comparing news to a fly caught in a spider’s web, suggesting how stories can become entangled in a larger network of vested interests. Blending mass-entertainer elements with a story centred on the workings of the media, Udumbanchola Vision promises a different cinematic experience for Malayalam audiences.
Watch the trailer of Udumbanchola Vision here:
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Mathew Thomas had earlier hinted at Udumbanchola Vision’s unpredictable narrative while speaking at the film’s launch in May 2025. “The movie won’t disappoint anyone. It features a lot of different moments. Hence, it won’t be easy to predict how the movie is going to unfold. You can rest assured that Udumbanchola Vision will offer an exciting, edge-of-the-seat experience,” he said.
Udumbanchola Vision is helmed by Salaam Bukhari, who is a former associate of acclaimed filmmaker Anwar Rasheed, known for helming movies such as Rajamanikyam (2005), Chotta Mumbai (2007), Ustad Hotel (2012) and Trance (2020). Bukhari has also worked as an actor in movies such as Chaappa Kurish (2011), Sapthamashree Thaskaraha (2014), Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014), Aadu (2015) and Bro Daddy (2022).
The trailer was launched by Fahadh Faasil, Joju George and Tovino Thomas, who extended their wishes to the team ahead of the film’s theatrical release on October 21.
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