Marchoni Mathai first look: Vijay Sethupathi, Jayaram promise a fun ride

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Sunday unveiled the poster of his upcoming Malayalam film titled Marchoni Mathai. The poster features happy faces of Vijay Sethupathi (who is holding a microphone), Jayaram is seen wielding a single-shot rifle and Athmiya is clutching onto a broomstick.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan also shared the poster, while wishing the cast and crew of the forthcoming film. “Wishing Sanil Kalathil and the team all the very best for Marconi Mathai which brings together the talented Jayaramettan and Vijay Sethupathi sir along with others (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Vijay Sethupathi has played an extended cameo in Marchoni Mathai, which is directed by Sanil Kalathi. According to reports, the actor has played himself in the film, which revolves around Jayaram’s character, Mathai.

It is said Jayaram’s Mathai is an ex-military, who is currently making a living by guarding a bank as a security guard. His character is known for being kind to everyone without expecting anything in return. The film will mark Vijay Sethupathi’s foray into the Malayalam film industry.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of Sindhubaadh, which is set to hit the screens on July 21. Billed as a romantic thriller, the film is directed by S U Arun Kumar.