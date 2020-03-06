Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer: Mohanlal starrer promises to be a visual treat

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is written and directed by Priyadarshan. Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is written and directed by Priyadarshan.

The trailer of most-awaited period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was unveiled on Friday by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays the titular role in the movie.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is written and directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has done more than 40 films with Mohanlal. However, the upcoming movie is special for multiple reasons. It has been a dream project of the actor-director duo as they nurtured the desire to make this movie for nearly a decade. And secondly, it is Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s second period drama.

The duo visited the annals of history with Kaalapani, which captured the unspeakable sufferings of Indians locked up in the infamous prison governed by merciless British officers and their minions. The 1996 movie was rich with great details of the period and performances.

Judging by the trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Priyadarshan seems to have paid a lot of attention in getting right the social-cultural lifestyle of 16th century Kerala, which was under the rule of Zamorin. The trailer has been cut with the sole intention of drawing attention to the marvelous work of art director Sabu Cyril. The sets and the costumes of the drama are the highlight of the trailer.

The video also plays up the harmony and brotherhood between members of different cultural and religious backgrounds as they together focused their might and strength on fighting the enemy: the Portuguese.

Mohanlal plays a decorated commander in Zamorin’s naval force. The trailer suggests that Kunjali Marakkar IV was a young Robin Hood-like figure, who took from the haves and gave to the haves not. The younger version of the protagonist is played by Mohanlal’s son Pranav. And it is safe to assume that Kunjali grows up to be an expert marksman and a sea lord. He seems to be a soldier of fortune, who takes a vow to defend the Zamorin’s seas from the invasion of Portuguese.

We see glimpses of sea battles, sword fights and plenty of diversity in the forthcoming period drama. The movie boasts of an all-star cast, including Arjun Sarja, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: The Lion of Arabian Sea) is made at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. And the makers have promised that it will be a visual treat. The period drama is due in cinemas in multiple languages on March 26.

