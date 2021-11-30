Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham trailer: Mohanlal promises a visually unforgettable epic drama

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday released the trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Billed as director Priyadarshan’s most ambitious film yet, the trailer has been cut solely to give the audience an idea about the scale and scope of the movie.

The action-packed trailer promises an exhilarating visual trip with a liberal dose of patriotism. In Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal plays Kunjali Marakkar IV, who earned his reputation with his fierce onslaught on Portuguese ships, the favours he gave those who fought against the Portuguese, and his efforts to strengthen the fort at Kottakkal.

Also Read | 83 trailer: Harrdy Sandhu shines in Ranveer Singh starrer World Cup film

The trailer begins with the Portuguese mobilising a huge army both land and sea to end the reign of Kunjali Marakkar IV. And Kunjali meets the Portuguese’s aggression with a take-no-prisoners attitude, leaving a trail of destruction.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Priyadarshan has managed to brilliantly recreate the bygone era in terms of costumes, weapons and set pieces.

The epic period drama also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has reportedly been made at the cost of Rs 100 crore, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

The war movie, which is set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After waiting for over a year to release the film in cinemas, producer Antony Perumbavoor lost his patience and announced he was considering taking the OTT route.

Antony’s announcement caused a lot of distress among exhibitors in Kerala as they expected Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to bring back the crowds to theatres amid the ongoing pandemic. Later, the Kerala government intervened and convinced Antony to release the film theatrically first before taking it to OTT.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is now set to open in cinemas on December 2.