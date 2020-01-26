Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham teaser: Mohanlal period film looks epic

Mohanlal in a still from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Mohanlal in a still from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released new footage of his upcoming magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The highlight of the teaser is the punchline of the protagonist who reasserts his unconditional love for his motherland. Mohanlal’s Kunjali Marakkar IV equates motherland to one’s mother. “Our land is like our mother. We can call ourselves men, only when we chop off the legs that dare to invade it,” says Marakkar packing a good dose of masculinity and patriotism in the dialogue.

The promo video was released to mark the Republic Day 2020 celebrations. The clip gives us a glimpse into the war movie, which is set in the 16th century Kerala. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the decorated fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri).

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham could be described as Priyadarshan’s dream project. The director had held onto this script for nearly a decade to avoid a clash with filmmaker Santosh Sivan, who also nurtured the ambition of making a film inspired by the exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Even as there are three other Kunjali Marakkars in the history, the fourth naval chieftain had caught the imagination of the ace filmmakers because he was the one who led the open rebellion against his feudal master. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham went on the floors last year. And the movie was shot for three months earlier at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The special effects work, however, needed nearly a year to complete.

It is said that the movie has cost about Rs 100 crore to its producers. The star-studded cast includes Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhudheva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal among others.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will hit the screens on March 26 this year.

