Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham song Kunju Kunjali is soulful

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday released the first song from his upcoming film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The song titled Kunju Kunjali is a lullaby. It talks about how proud the mother is of her son. And she also wishes that her son achieves great things in life.

Kunju Kunjali reminds us that even when one is destined to conquer the Arabian Sea, that person is just a baby to his or her mother. The song has been filmed on Suhasini Maniratnam and Pranav Mohanlal, who has played the role of the young Kunjali Marakkar in the movie.

The song is sung by KS Chithra in all five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Composer Ronnie Raphael has scored the tune.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is written and directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has done more than 40 films with Mohanlal. It has been a dream project of the actor-director duo as they nurtured the desire to make this movie for nearly a decade.

The film is made at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. And the makers have promised that it will be a visual treat. The period drama is due in cinemas in multiple languages on March 26.