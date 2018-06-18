Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal to share screen space with Prabhu after 22 years

Director Priyadarshan's ambitious project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will bring Prabhu and Mohanlal together after a gap of 22 years.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2018 8:14:03 pm
mohanlal to share screen space with prabhu Mohanlal and Prabhu had shared screen space in in Kaalapani (1996).
Related News

Director Priyadarshan’s ambitious project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is getting bigger by the day. The mega-budget film, which will star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, is expected to boast of big names from across the industry.

Latest reports suggest that seasoned actor Prabhu has been roped in to play an important role in the film. This project will bring together Prabhu and Mohanlal after a gap of 22 years. The veteran actors had shared screen space in Kaalapani (1996), which revolved around the demeaning ways Indians were treated in the prisons during the British Raj.

Senior actor Madhu is also said to be playing a key role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Earlier reports claimed that Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have been approached by the filmmakers for the project. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Producers Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy will be funding the big-ticket film. National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril will also lend his expertise to the project. So far Cyril has worked with Priyadarshan on 43 films.

The filmmakers will be making the war film on a lavish budget, which will reportedly make it the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now