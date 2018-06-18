Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal to share screen space with Prabhu after 22 years

Mohanlal and Prabhu had shared screen space in in Kaalapani (1996). Mohanlal and Prabhu had shared screen space in in Kaalapani (1996).

Director Priyadarshan’s ambitious project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is getting bigger by the day. The mega-budget film, which will star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, is expected to boast of big names from across the industry.

Latest reports suggest that seasoned actor Prabhu has been roped in to play an important role in the film. This project will bring together Prabhu and Mohanlal after a gap of 22 years. The veteran actors had shared screen space in Kaalapani (1996), which revolved around the demeaning ways Indians were treated in the prisons during the British Raj.

Senior actor Madhu is also said to be playing a key role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Earlier reports claimed that Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have been approached by the filmmakers for the project. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Producers Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy will be funding the big-ticket film. National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril will also lend his expertise to the project. So far Cyril has worked with Priyadarshan on 43 films.

The filmmakers will be making the war film on a lavish budget, which will reportedly make it the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam.

