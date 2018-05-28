Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Major Ravi to assist Priyadarshan on Mohanlal film

Priyadarshan will direct Mohanlal’s Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham Priyadarshan will direct Mohanlal’s Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham

Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan seems to be pulling all stops to ensure a flawless execution of his ambitious film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He has roped in director Major Ravi to assist him on his period drama, which will star superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

Ravi in a Facebook live session on Sunday revealed the details of his upcoming projects, including the one with Nivin Pauly. “I have been repeatedly asked about my next film with Lalettan. His film on Kunjali Marakkar will take about a year to complete. He has told me that he will do a film with me after that. And my guru Priyadarshan has also asked me to assist him on this film. And I have agreed to do that,” he said.

Ravi had assisted Priyadarshan before he made his directorial debut with Keerti Chakra in 2006 with Mohanlal.

“There is a Nivin Pauly film I’m planning to do. The story is ready. Benny P Nayarambalam will be writing it. I’ve submitted the story to Benny already. I don’t know when we’ll start work on this film because I’m waiting for Nivin to finish his other projects,” he said adding Nivin has assured Ravi that he will start work on his project once he finishes Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The story of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will unfold majorly on the sea. The filmmakers will be making the war film on a lavish budget, which will reportedly make it the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam. Producers Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and C.J. Roy will be funding the big-ticket film.

Earlier reports had suggested Priyadarshan had approached Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal to play key roles in the film.

