Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham first look poster: Mohanlal promises a visual treat

The first look poster of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s highly-anticipated film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was released on Wednesday.

Production house Aashirvad Cinemas took to Twitter to share the poster. The caption of the poster read, “Here’s Proudly Presenting The First Look Poster Of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham, Releasing On 26 March 2020. Aashirvad Cinemas wishing you all a very Happy New year. #MarakkarFirstLook #Mohanlal #Priyadarshan #AntonyPerumbavoor #AashirvadCinemas.”

In the poster, Mohanlal is seen riding a horse valiantly through a battlefield. The poster also features a note from the Malayalam superstar. It reads, “Happy New Year. With the grace of GOD, we promise you all a visual treat in 2020 with a film close to my heart – Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.”

Written and directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the decorated fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri), during the 16th century in Kerala. The movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Siddique, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu and Suhasini Maniratnam. Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal and Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan will make cameo appearances in the film.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will hit 5000 theaters across the world on March 26, 2020. It will be released in five languages.

