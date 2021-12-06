Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham box office: Mohanlal’s epic drama garners a solid collection in opening weekend

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s ambitious period film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is off to a great start in Kerala and beyond.

According to some reports, the film had a whopping Rs 20 crore opening at the worldwide box office. It has overtaken the first-day collection of Kurup which debuted at the worldwide box office with Rs 19 crore.

In Kerala, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham received a massive opening on Thursday by raking in over Rs 6 crore from ticket sales. The collections, however, slowed down in the following days, ending the weekend with a little more than Rs 19 crore in Kerala alone.

The film is said to have begun the new week on a good note as there seems to have been an upswing in ticket sales for noon and evening shows. It remains to be seen how well it holds during the weekdays.

#Marakkar Enjoyed a Powerpacked Sunday in Kerala Boxoffice! 4 Days Kerala Update: Day 1 : 6.92 Cr

Day 2 : 3.31 Cr

Day 3 : 4.33 Cr

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was released on December 2 worldwide in multiple languages. Set in the 16th century Calicut, the film explores the battle exploits of the Zamorin kingdom’s celebrated naval commander, Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the film is said to be the costliest Malayalam film so far. It had already received multiple National Awards and Kerala State Awards. However, not all critics were impressed.