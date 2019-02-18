Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham on-set pictures: See Ajith, Sudeep, Mohanlal and others

Touted as the costliest Malayalam film, the shooting of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is currently underway at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

Actor Ajith, who has also been shooting at the same location, recently paid a visit to the sets of the upcoming period drama. Pictures of the Tamil star sharing a light moment with director Priyadarshan has gone viral on social media.

Several other pictures from the set revealing the costume and looks of the main star cast have also found their way to the internet. A few snaps of Kannada star Sudeep on the sets of the film has also surfaced online, sparking speculation that he is part of the star cast. However, the filmmakers have not confirmed the news yet.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is being made at an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. It has a star-studded cast led by superstar Mohanlal, who is playing the titular role. Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhudheva, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal among others are playing important roles in the film.

Mohanlal is also waiting for the release of Lucifer, which will mark the directorial debut of Prithviraj.

Mohanlal will make a comeback in Tamil film industry with Suriya’s next film Kaappaan. Directed by KV Anand, the film also stars Boman Irani and Arya.