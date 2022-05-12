Manju Warrier’s Jack N Jill gets release date

Santhosh Sivan directorial Jack N Jill, starring Manju Warrier in the lead role, will be released in theatres on May 20. Manju shared the news on her Facebook handle. The movie also stars Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Kalidas Jayaram, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Jack N Jill is apparently a science fiction comedy. It is the third Malayalam movie to be directed by Santhosh. He has earlier helmed Prithviraj films Urumi and Ananthabhadram.

One of the best cinematographers in India, Santhosh Sivan has directed 12 movies across languages. He has won 11 National Film Awards. Santosh has also won numerous state film awards over the years.

On the work front, Manju Warrier will be seen next in Meri Awas Suno, which will release on May 13.