scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Manju Warrier’s Jack N Jill gets release date

Jack N Jill stars Manju Warrier, Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Kalidas Jayaram, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

By: Entertainment Desk | Kochi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 4:31:51 pm
Jack N JillJack N Jill will hit screens on May 20.

Santhosh Sivan directorial Jack N Jill, starring Manju Warrier in the lead role, will be released in theatres on May 20. Manju shared the news on her Facebook handle. The movie also stars Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Kalidas Jayaram, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Jack N Jill is apparently a science fiction comedy. It is the third Malayalam movie to be directed by Santhosh. He has earlier helmed Prithviraj films Urumi and Ananthabhadram.

One of the best cinematographers in India, Santhosh Sivan has directed 12 movies across languages. He has won 11 National Film Awards. Santosh has also won numerous state film awards over the years.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Manju Warrier will be seen next in Meri Awas Suno, which will release on May 13.

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Koffee with Karan 7
Spill the Koffee with Karan, one more time

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement