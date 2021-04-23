Manju Warrier withdraws Chathur Mukham from theatres, promises to re-release when it’s safe

Actor Manju Warrier announced her decision to pull out her latest film Chathur Mukham from theatres across Kerala. “We are temporarily withdrawing our film Chathur Mukham from movie theatres considering the current situation all around and everyone’s health,” said Manju in a statement posted on her social media accounts.

The Kerala government has put in place a slew of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. One of them is the night curfew, which requires cinema halls to shut down by 7:30 pm every day.

Recently, director Rahul Riji’s sports drama Kho Kho was also withdrawn from the theatres citing growing cases of the Covid-19 infections in the state. While Kho Kho is expected to be made available on a streaming platform soon, Manju has promised that she will release Chathur Mukham in theatres again. At present, Nayattu and Nizhal are still running in the theatres.

“We want to thank family audiences for the enthusiastic response to Chathur Mukham in theatres; it has been beyond our expectations. Most of the shows were running to ‘full house’ under the COVID conditions,” she added. “Once the COVID situation is under control, we will bring it back. Please follow government regulations on safety.”

Chathur Mukham is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V from the script penned by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian. The film released during the first week of April, targeting to cash in on the Vishu festival. The film also stars Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David.