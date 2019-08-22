We’re safe in Manali: Manju Warrier after getting rescued from Himachal floods

Actor Manju Warrier on Thursday stated that she and her colleagues safely reached Manali last night after being stranded in a remote village in Himachal Pradesh for six days. She put out a statement on her Facebook page, thanking the authorities for rescuing the 30-member film crew, including director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

Advertising

“Very happy and relieved to inform all of you that me and the entire team of the movie “Kattayam” by Sanalkumar Sasidharan reached back safe by midnight in Manali and are completely safe now after being stranded for six days in the regions of Shiyagoru and Chhatru in Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall and landslides (sic),” she said.

Manju Warrier was shooting for Kattayam in a village that is 330 kilometers away from Shimla for about three weeks before the weather deteriorated cutting off the means of transport and communication. She was outside the mobile network coverage area and remained oblivious to the calamity that unloaded back in her home state Kerala.

“Thanks to all the big hearts who swiftly and responsibly executed the rescue operations. And thanks to the care, concern, love and prayers from each one of you. Was shocked to hear about the floods in Kerala. I hope we all stay together in this like last year,” she added.

Manju Warrier was stranded with about 200 people, including tourists in the Himachal village. She managed to contact her brother Madhu Warrier through a satellite phone and informed him that food supplies would not last more than two days. Madhu reached out to Union MoS V Muraleedharan, who assured safe rescue of the film crew.