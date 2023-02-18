scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Manju Warrier rides her new bike with swag, thanks Ajith Kumar for the inspiration. Watch

Manju Warrier purchased her first bike and shared the news with her fans through social media.

Manju WarrierActor Manju Warrier has bought a bike for herself.

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier has bought her first motorcycle and shared her excitement with her followers on social media. The actor has bought a BMW GS1250 in Kochi. She thanked actor Ajith Kumar for inspiring her love for bikes.

Manju shared a video where she took the keys of the bike from the showroom and rode it away. She wrote in the caption, “A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. P.S : Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me. Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumar Sir.”

Actor R Madhavan congratulated Manju and commented, “Heyyyyyyy. Congratulations and have a safe and fun ride.”

Manju had accompanied Ajith on his bike tour across India. She had shared photos from her travel escapades with him. Back then, she had thanked Ajith. “Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling throusands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!”

 

Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Manju recently shared screen space with Ajith in Thunivu.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 15:15 IST
