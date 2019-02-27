Manju Warrier unveils the first look of Parvathy and Tovino Thomas’ Uyare

Manju Warrier on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of upcoming film Uyare, starring Parvathy, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali. The poster launch coincided with the third death anniversary of acclaimed director Rajesh Pillai.

Advertising

Manju also paid a rich tribute to the late director while sharing the poster. Noting that the country lost a “precious artist”, she said he treated his assistant Manu Ashokan like a brother. “Rajesh had hoped to see Manu grow into an independent and successful director. With Uyare, Manu is entering Malayalam cinema as an independent director (sic),” she wrote in her post.

Uyare is Ashokan’s debut film, in which Parvathy plays an acid-attack survivor.

Meanwhile, Parvathy and Asif Ali will be teaming up again for two-time National Award-winning director Sidhartha Siva’s upcoming film. The untitled flick marks the fourth collaboration of Parvathy and Asif, after Take Off, Uyare and Virus.