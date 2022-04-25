Manju Warrier, Jayasurya-starrer Meri Awas Suno teaser released

The teaser of the upcoming movie Meri Awas Suno with Manju Warrier and Jayasuriya in the lead roles has been released. Written and directed by G Prajesh Sen, the film has Jayasuriya playing the role of a radio jockey named Shankar. From the trailer, it would be safe to assume that the movie will be a family entertainer which tells the story of human relationships and friendship. Su Su Sudhi Valmeekam fame SShivada will also play an important role in the movie. Vinod Illampally will handle the camera for Meri Awas Suno while Bijith Bala does the editing. M Jayachandran will compose the music for the movie.

Manju Warrier and Jayasurya will share screen space for the first time in Meri Awas Suno. Manju Warrier will be next seen in Santhoh Sivan movie Jack n Jill while Jayasurya has Eesho and John Luther awaiting release. Prajesh Sen has earlier collaborated with Jayasurya for the movies Captain and Vellam. Prajesh is also the co-director of the highly anticipated project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan is the producer, writer, director of the film and also plays the lead role of Nambi Narayanan.