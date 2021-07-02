Manju Warrier’s horror thriller Chathur Mukham set to premiere on ZEE5

Actor Manju Warrier’s Chathur Mukham is set to release on ZEE5 on July 9. ZEE5 Asia – Pacific took to their social media handles to make the announcement. “തേജസ്വിനിക്ക് പറയാൻ പറ്റാത്തൊരു പ്രശ്‌നമുണ്ട്, അത് അവളെ വേട്ടയാടുകയാണ്! #ChaturMukham, ജൂലൈ 9 ന്‌ പ്രീമിയർ ചെയ്യുന്നു, #ZEE5 ൽ മാത്രം (Tejaswani has a problem that she cannot share. It is haunting her. Chatur Mukham will premiere only on ZEE5 on July 9),” read the tweet.

Just a week after its release in April, Chathur Mukham was pulled from theatres owing to rising cases of coronavirus. At the time, Manju had promised that she will re-release the film in theatres after the pandemic is brought under control.

Chathur Mukham hit Kerala theatres to a very encouraging response from the audience. “We want to thank family audiences for the enthusiastic response to Chathur Mukham in theatres; it has been beyond our expectations. Most of the shows were running to ‘full house’ under the COVID conditions,” Manju Warrier had said earlier while announcing the decision to withdraw the film from theatres.

Chathur Mukham is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V from a script penned by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian. The film also stars Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David.