‘Saw Manju Warrier held at gunpoint’: Her brother Madhu mocks Sanal Kumar’s hunger strike

Amid controversy over award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s claims that renowned actor Manju Warrier is being held captive by a crime syndicate, her brother, actor-director Madhu Wariar, shared a satirical social media post mocking Sanal and confirming that she is in good health. Meanwhile, Manju has also broken her silence and indirectly reacted to the controversy by commenting on Madhu’s post.

Sharing a photo of himself with Manju, their mother, and his wife and daughter, Madhu wrote on social media, “Amma (mother), Anu, Avani, and I decided to go and see Manju, who is in captivity. Fearing that the scoundrels holding Manju captive might attack us, we also took along ‘Coco’ (their dog), who is barely one and a half feet tall, to bite and tear them apart if necessary. Upon reaching there, all of us were shocked to see Manju sitting at gunpoint. Coco also registered shock after 10 seconds because her attention went to a pigeon sitting on the balcony initially.”

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He continued, “Once the shock marathon was over, we proceeded with the rest of the agenda. Manju brought out the new dresses she had bought, laid them out, and we discussed them. Although I thought Manju’s chattering would reduce at least while in captivity, I quickly realised that was wrong. After that, Manju, at gunpoint, ordered burnt garlic fried rice, noodles, honey-glazed chicken, and salt-and-pepper cottage cheese for everyone.”

Manju Warrier reacts to brother’s viral post

Madhu added, “When we were about to leave after the meal, Amma said that she would only return after two days. Apparently, she is going to stay in captivity with Manju for two days to get rid of the boredom of Kathakali classes and yoga classes. So, for the next two days, Amma will also be at gunpoint.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhu Wariar (@madhuwariar)

Although she didn’t provide a descriptive response, Manju reacted to her brother’s hilarious post with a face-with-tears-of-joy emoji and a red-heart emoji.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s hunger strike and allegations

Film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan began an indefinite hunger strike outside the Keralam Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, September 14, demanding an investigation into his allegation that Manju is being held captive by a sex racket. He has also sought the release of the Justice Hema Committee report in full and a high-level probe into the irregularities it flagged, including the presence of a purported sex racket in the industry.

“What I am saying — and have been saying — is that Manju Warrier must be given the opportunity to respond freely. It is surprising that, even when I state I have personal knowledge of the life she leads under blackmail by the mafia and am prepared to provide evidence, no demand arises to investigate this matter. Instead, a narrative is being constructed that casts me as the accused,” he wrote on social media.

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“Despite my repeated Facebook posts on the issue, the public is not waking up, and the Keralam government is not taking any action. It is not a personal matter; it is a social issue,” he claimed.

When Sanal was booked

Sanal was previously booked on charges of allegedly harassing the actor, news agency PTI reported. The police registered a case against him under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged stalking, criminal intimidation and defamation.

Manju Warrier worked with Sanal Kumar Sasidharan years ago on Kayattam (2020), which was screened at the 25th Busan International Film Festival and then at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.