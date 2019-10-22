Manju Warrier alleges threat to life from Shrikumar Menon, director denies charges

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier, on Monday, personally met the Director General of Police in Thiruvananthapuram and submitted a complaint against director Shrikumar Menon. In her complaint, she has claimed that she faces a threat to her life from Shrikumar, who has allegedly been harassing her through organised social media campaigns.

According to reports, Manju has alleged that Shrikumar has misused the letter pads of ‘Manju Warrier Foundation’. In addition to that, she has also accused the well-known ad-filmmaker of misappropriating money from her savings account through the blank cheques that she had signed.

Reportedly, Manju has also mentioned the name of Mathew Samuel, a former Managing Editor of Tehelka magazine in her complaint. She has reportedly alleged that Shrikumar planted false stories in the media with the assistance of Mathew intending to defame her. It is also reported that Manju has submitted digital evidence to the DGP to back up her allegations against Shrikumar and his friends.

Manju has alleged that Shrikumar had been troubling her and her closed ones. She has also claimed that she fears that he could harm her.

Shrikumar responded to Manju’s serious allegations in a statement that he posted on his Facebook page. He has refuted all the charges levelled against him by the actor. He has also claimed that he has done nothing but supported her during her trying times.

“Dear Manju, What are you up to? I trusted you though many of your friends had warned me about you,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

He also suggested that he gave Manju a much-needed break when he hired her to act in ad-films. “When she left her house, she had only Rs 1500 in her bank account and she was very worried. At that time, I handed her a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as an advance for her first advertisement shoot,” he added.

The Odiyan director has also noted that he would extend his full cooperation to the police investigation and “reveal the truth” in the process.

Manju has apparently alleged that she started facing harassment from Shrikumar after the release of Odiyan (2017). The film starring Mohanlal in the lead role marked Shrikumar’s maiden feature film debut. It also had Manju, who had worked with the director in many ad films in the past. The film that released amid huge expectations was panned by the audience and the critics alike.

Shrikumar had earlier accused Manju’s ex-husband Dileep of trying to sabotage the film’s performance at the box office.