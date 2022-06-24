Malayalam playback singer Manjari ties the knot

Popular Malayalam playback singer Manjari got married on Friday to her childhood friend Jerin. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Thiruvananthapuram, which was attended by family and close friends.

“Hello everyone. This is a very important day in my life. My wedding happened today. We are going to spend the rest of the day with children at Magic Academy. You can find a lot of very talented children there,” said Manjari, while asking her followers on Instagram to send good wishes as she begins a new chapter in her life.

Manjari and Jerin were schoolmates in Muscat and have been friends since. Jerin works as an HR manager in Bengaluru.

Manjari was earlier married to Vivek Prasad. The duo parted ways after a few years of marriage.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Manjari entered the film industry as a playback singer in 2005 with Achuvinte Amma. She sang two songs, composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, in the Sathyan Anthikad directorial. She went on to collaborate with some of the leading composers of Malayalam cinema. Besides playback singing, Manjari also appears on reality shows. She was a judge on Star Singer and Smart Singer.