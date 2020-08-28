Maniyarayile Ashokan trailer: Dulquer Salmaan production looks like a quirky take on relationships

Maniyarayile Ashokan will stream on Netflix.

Dulquer Salmaan on Friday released the trailer of upcoming movie Maniyarayile Ashokan. Besides co-producing the film, he will also be seen in a cameo as a navy officer.

Written and directed by Shamzu Zayba, the film is a romantic comedy that revolves around a man’s struggle to get married. The movie seems to be a comment on society’s marriage centric ideals and also its obsession with fair skin. “He is neither tall nor fair. Even has no looks. I don’t like this proposal, so don’t force me,” snaps a girl, while rejecting the protagonist, played by Gregory, who is also the film’s co-producer.

Maniyarayile Ashokan seems like one of those films that capture the brutal nature of the arranged marriage tradition that weighs heavily on the men, who are exactly not sharp looking like Dulquer Salmaan in a navy uniform.

When the arranged marriage process fails, Ashokan seems to find hope in finding his lady love organically. The 2019 film Thamaasha also dealt with a similar theme about challenges faced by balding men, who desire to get married.

The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Sankar.

Maniyarayile Ashokan will start streaming on Netflix from August 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd